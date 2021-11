Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 20:28 Hits: 11

The government will give 5,000 naira each to as many as 40 million people every month starting in July.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/11/24/bbnigeria-plans-5-8bn-in-cash-handouts-to-replace-fuel-subsidies