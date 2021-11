Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 15:11 Hits: 5

New global agreements notwithstanding, the world remains woefully behind in reducing greenhouse-gas emissions at the rate necessary to prevent catastrophic climate-change scenarios. Businesses are increasingly embracing the green challenge, but they need policymakers to meet them halfway.

