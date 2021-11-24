Biden names ‘two history-making women of color’ to lead OMB

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 19:00 Hits: 8

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he’s chosen Shalanda Young to direct the Office of Management, and Nani Coloretti as Deputy Director. Young has been serving as Acting Director since March. “Both Young and Coloretti have been confirmed by the Senate in the past,” the White House statement says.

“If they are confirmed again, OMB would be led by two history-making women of color who are experienced and highly qualified. Young, who has served as Acting Director since being confirmed as Deputy Director by the Senate in a bipartisan 63-37 vote on March 23, 2021, would be the first Black woman to lead OMB. Coloretti would be one of the highest-ranking Asian American, Native Hawaiians, or Pacific Islanders serving in government.”

In a a video announcement of the nominations, Biden said "The Office of Management and Budget has been called the nerve center of our government. This is an agency that not only helps me create the budget, but also makes sure that your tax dollars are spent efficiently and effectively and exactly as the law requires."

Young was confirmed by the Senate in March to be OMB deputy director in a 63-37 vote. Biden had nominated Neera Tanden to be OMB chief, a pick that was derailed by Sen. Joe Manchin because she had been mean on Twitter to Republicans. At the time, Young was being championed by House leadership for the director’s post. Prior to being confirmed at OMB, Young had served as Clerk and Staff Director for the House Appropriations Committee.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn issued a statement at the time, citing Young's "intellect, deep expertise on the federal budget and her determination to ensure that our budget reflects our values as a nation." Her nomination Wednesday brought praise from Pelosi.

Biden’s deputy pick, Coloretti served as deputy secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration and is currently a Senior Vice President at the Urban Institute. She is of Filipino descent, and Asian American leaders and groups had lobbied for her to get the directorship last spring, pointing out that there was a lack of American Asian and Pacific Islander representation on Biden’s cabinet.

“This one person is highly qualified,” Shekar Narasimhan, chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund, said of Corletti in March. “She fits the bill. She worked at OMB as a career official. She’s been confirmed by the Senate. She would be enormously valuable to us if they make the appointment. It sends a very strong signal to our community.”

The OMB is responsible for overseeing the budget and for implementing the policies of the president. It’s critical in shaping regulations and in seeing that the various agencies implement programs as intended. With trillions of dollars flowing from the administration as a result of the American Rescue Plan, Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill and the recently-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as the upcoming Build Back Better plan, it’s a big job.

