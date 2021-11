Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 06:39 Hits: 3

Protesters in French overseas territories in the Caribbean opposing measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 clashed again with security forces on Tuesday as the Paris government vowed to restore order. French authorities have extended the curfew imposed on the island of Guadeloupe until November 28.

