The dashed hopes of Iraqi migrants repatriated from Belarus

Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Wissam Allami returned from Belarus to Iraq last week on a special repatriation flight organised by the Iraqi government in a bid to ease tensions at the Belarus-Poland border. After spending two months stranded at the border in desperate conditions, he decided to return home. FRANCE 24's reporters met Allami in Bagdad as he tried to obtain a loan that would help him get his life back on track.

