Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021

JOHOR BARU: The overland Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Johor Baru and Singapore starting Nov 29 is only for fully vaccinated travellers on express buses, starting with a limit of 1,500 individuals per day. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/24/overland-jb-s039pore-vtl-only-for-bus-travel-limited-to-1500-individuals-daily