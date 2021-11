Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 07:59 Hits: 10

KUANTAN: Pahang PKR Youth is threatening to field a candidate against Bilut assemblyman Lee Chin Chen over his call for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to step down as Opposition leader. Read full story

