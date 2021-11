Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 08:39 Hits: 5

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on "great form" and a speech to business leaders where he appeared to lose his place before talking about a visit to Peppa Pig World does not raise concerns about his leadership, his deputy said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/24/uk-pm-johnson-on-039great-form039-during-peppa-pig-speech---deputy