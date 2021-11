Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 16:41 Hits: 0

On Tuesday, a report released by the U.N. Children’s Fund said West and Central African children are the most vulnerable to armed groups. The United Nations is urging aid groups to increase their documentation and prevention of violence against children.

