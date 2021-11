Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 16:57 Hits: 0

In an effort to ease energy prices this winter, President Joe Biden ordered 50 million barrels of oil to be released from strategic reserves, in coordination with other countries such as China and the U.K. Gas prices are more than 50% higher than they were last year.

