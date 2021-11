Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 17:00 Hits: 0

Target chose not to open its doors on Thanksgiving last year due to the pandemic. Now, the company has made the move permanent, ending a holiday shopping tradition to reduce costs and ease stress. The decision could encourage other retailers to follow suit.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/1123/Thanksgiving-dinner-without-Target-Holiday-closures-to-stay?icid=rss