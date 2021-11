Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 07:27 Hits: 4

DART probe, the size of a car, will slam into the Dimorphos 'moonlet' at more than 24,000kph in 2022.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/24/nasa-launches-spacecraft-to-kick-asteroid-off-course