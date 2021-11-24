News Roundup: Charlottesville racists must pay damages; new subpoenas for Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 03:30 Hits: 7

In the news today: A jury slammed organizers of a violent 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville over $25 million in damages. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has released a new set of subpoenas, this time against far-right leaders of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and other groups that participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. And it turns out that, while Donald Trump continues to fight investigations of alleged financial fraud in New York, it's the Republican National Committee paying Donald Trump's six-figure legal bills.

Why is the Republican Party paying to defend Trump from fraud charges alleged to have happened before he ever became a candidate, in an investigation taking place after he's already left office? It may have something to do with the Trump team's systemic purge of anyone in party leadership who was not a gaudily sycophantic suck-up ... or it might just be one big grift, all the way down.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• 'Unite the Right' Nazis must pay up for their violence in Charlottesville as jury reaches verdict

• Extremist groups slapped with subpoenas from Jan. 6 committee

• RNC paying Trump's personal legal fees on alleged crimes he committed before becoming a candidate

• FBI to pay nearly $130M to families of victims slaughtered in 2018 Parkland school shooting

• Shelves aren't empty, oil prices are heading down, but Republicans are locked into a disaster story

Trending from the community:

• A situation In Dallas: A cult expert says, "Get the authorities involved" with Dealey Plaza QAnons

• Capitol "tourist" brought gun intending to assassinate Pelosi

