Is China Really a Threat? Noam Chomsky Slams Biden For Increasingly Provocative Actions in Region

We feature an excerpt from our recent interview with world-renowned scholar and political dissident Noam Chomsky about how the Biden administration is continuing a reckless foreign policy, despite taking a softer tone than the Trump administration. “The trajectory is not optimistic,” Chomsky says. “The worst case is the increasing provocative actions towards China. That’s very dangerous.” Chomsky will join us on our 25th anniversary online celebration on the evening of December 7.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/11/23/noam_chomsky_on_bidens_foreign_policy

