Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021

The head of the United Nations' atomic agency has met with Iranian officials to press for greater access to nuclear facilities in the Islamic republic ahead of talks next week in Vienna aimed at reviving a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers.

