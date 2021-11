Category: World Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 16:50 Hits: 10

Sudanese prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was ousted by a military coup last month, will be reinstated. The military deal that Mr. Hamdok signed also set terms for the release of other arrested government officials, but pro-democracy groups remain skeptical.

