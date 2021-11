Category: World Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 13:07 Hits: 6

Supposedly transitory one-off price adjustments in the United States have become pervasive, and a major inflation shock is now at hand. But despite the flashing warning signs, the Federal Reserve remains wedded to a monetary-policy strategy born of the low-inflation past.

