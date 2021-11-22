Closing arguments kick off in the trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

Category: World Hits: 21
On Monday, the trial of the three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man, comes to its finish as prosecutors are slated to make their closing arguments before jurors commence deliberations on a verdict.
Travis and Gregory McMichael, who are father and son, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., were charged last May for the February murder and aggravated assault of the 25-year-old. Arbery was jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside of Brunswick, Georgia when the McMichaels and Bryan Jr., according to prosecutors, chased Arbery down. It was then, they say, that the trio cornered Arbery with their trucks and eventually shot him to death.
Last week from the courthouse in Glynn County, Travis McMichael admitted he shot Arbery, chalking it up to self-defense. A day later when under cross examination by prosecutors, he admitted he did not feel threatened by Arbery before shooting him.
Defense attorneys have argued that the McMichaels were attempting to conduct a citizens arrest of Arbery who they believed had burglarized a home under construction in the neighborhood. William Bryan Jr.֫ followed the McMichaels as they pursued Arbery. Bryan Jr. recorded the chase and then the shooting on his cell phone. Bryan Jr. tried to cut Arbery off with his truck to stop him from getting away, defense attorneys say.
Travis McMichael said last week that he only shot Arbery in self defense as they were wrestling over McMichael’s shotgun. . All three defendants have pleaded not guilty.
Updates will be added as the trial continues Monday. Jump below the fold for more information.
As prosecutor Linda Dunikoski kicked off her opening arguments, she began by urging jurors to understand the legal definition of a lawful citizen’s arrest.
“They are going to try and convince you that Ahmaud Arbery was the attacker and somehow, he was threatening to them. Three-on-one. Two pick up trucks. Two guns. Mr. Arbery, with nothing in his pockets, not a cell phone, not a gun, not even an ID. They want you to believe that he is a danger to them,” Dunikoski said.
But, she continued, if you are the “initial unjustified aggressor,” claiming self defense while committing a felony means the argument of self defense crumbles.
“They claim they were justified in starting this, justified in committing all these felonies against Arbery and they want to convince you it was a citizen’s arrest,” she said.
Part of a citizen’s arrest is that criminal trespass must be involved, Dunikoski argued. And that was never something Arbery was a part of when he was accosted by the McMichaels and Bryan Jr.
“I don’t want you to make the mistake that we are not acknowledging what Mr. Abery was doing, he went on someone else’s property, he’s wondering around for a few minutes each time and then leaves. On video, he never took anything, never damaged anything. So, is he this giant burglar who never showed up with a bag or any means to steal anything or is he a looky-loo? Yeah, he shouldn’t have been doing that [walking on the land for property under construction] but that’s trespass. That’s a misdemeanor. And on February 23, none of the defendants knew that he had been inside, in broad daylight. So what did Arbery do on February 23? The same thing he always did. He wandered around, left and ran down the street… Suggesting that Arbery committed a crime is not based on immediate knowledge but speculation,” Dunikoski said.
This speculation was underlined, she argued, by the defendant’s own words to police after the shooting, telling them that they had just wanted to question Arbery.
“That demonstrates uncertainty,” Dunikoski said. “They don’t know what he’s done. They have no knowledge. They have speculation because he is running down the street. Wanting to question Ahmaud demonstrates lack of immediate knowledge which is required under a lawful citizen’s arrest.”
Prosecutor Dunikoski ran down the list of charges against the McMichaels and Bryan Jr. asking jurors to carefully consider each. The men are charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Recreating the Feb. 23 shooting, Dunikoski told jurors how the start of the aggravated assault began with Travis McMichael aiming his shotgun at Arbery and then continued when Travis blocked the road.
“He said he was putting distance between himself and Arbery, but he doesn’t stay right there. We can’t see it, but he makes it around that car door, makes it to the front of his truck and is moving forward, closing the distance on Arbery, intercepting him,” Dunikoski said. “And there he is, with that shotgun, [not across his chest pointed skyward] but pointed at Arbery.”
Arbery came around the corner and “boom,” Dunikoski said.
“That’s one. That’s continued aggravated assault, one blast to his torso,” she continued, noting how medical examiners documented that when Arbery was shot, his wrist was also across his stomach pointing in a direction indicating that he was already turning away when McMichael fired.
When the men cornered Arbery, Dunikoski asked jurors to consider whether Arbery would be alive today if he was not pinned between McMichael’s and Bryan’s pick up trucks.
“Would he still be alive? Yeah. Their use of pick up trucks to put him in fear, meaning that he was running away from him,” she said.
And this pinning of Arbery by the trucks was false imprisonment, she argued.
Greg McMichael in a recorded interview with police after the shooting said that they had Arbery “trapped like a rat.”
“I think he was wanting to flee and he realized that something, you know, he was not going to get away,” Greg McMichael said in the earlier interview.
Moving on, prosecution worked to poke holes in the defense’s argument that McMichaels and Bryan were all acting reasonably.
“Travis McMichael’s belief that he had to defend himself with reasonable force, has to be reasonable,” Dunikoski said before again, reminding jurors how Arbery was unarmed.
“Put on your critical thinking caps, use your common sense. The amount of force has to be reasonable. An unarmed man running with hands at the sides, never pulled out a weapon, never threatened anybody. This is completely excessive force. Even if you think this was self defense, you still have to believe that what they did wasn’t excessive force,” she said.
Was there justification for self defense by the defendants?
Dunikoski urged there was not.
“The defendants wanted to stop [Ahmaud Arbery] and wanted him to talk to them. He wouldn’t. So they forced him to stop and when he wouldn’t, they killed him,” Dunikoski said.
A 15-minute recess followed after prosecution concluded its final argument.
On the matter of the self-defense claim, as proceedings got underway Monday, Glynn County Police Department detective Parker Marcy read from a transcript of an interview conducted with Gregory McMichael after the shooting.
In the interview, McMichael said that he had seen video footage of the home under construction and saw a person he believed to be Arbery “breaking into or wandering around” the property but noting the house had no windows or doors for “well over a year.”
McMichael said that he didn’t “think the guy has actually stolen anything or if he did, it was early in the process.” McMichael told the detective that he had used his son Travis McMichael’s phone as they chased Arbery but when he called police that day, he didn’t use the words “arrest,” “detain,” or state what they would be conducting a citizen’s arrest for.
Another police officer from Glynn County, Jeff Brandeberry, corroborated that account, saying McMichaels never used those words when speaking to authorities.
After recess but before jurors had been called back into the chamber, the prosecution began by objecting to a “use of force” diagram as well as other graphics defense attorneys wished to display.
For their closing arguments, defense attorney Jason Sheffield wished to display an exhibit demonstrating Travis McMichael’s student profile while serving in the U.S. Coast Guard.
At trial last week, McMichael said he shot Arbery because he was relying on training he received with the Coast Guard.
“If you pull a weapon on someone, from what I’ve learned in my training, usually that tells people to back off,” McMichael said.
“He went to school there, what is so unreasonable about that?” Sheffield asked the court Monday.
Since the graphic did not provide any new information, presiding Judge Timothy Walmsley allowed the graphic to stay in.
“This case is about three things: it’s about watching, it’s about waiting and it’s about believing,” defense attorney Sheffield said in his opening arguments Monday. “Travis McMichael spent almost a decade of his life learning about duty and responsibility. He received extensive training on how to make decisions that would ultimately impact his beliefs as a petty officer in the Coast Guard and a boarding officer in the Coast Guard, into some of the most treacherous waters extending some 200 miles off the coast of the U.S.”
At the Coast Guard, McMichael “trained relentlessly,” at times, weekly, or daily, Sheffield said, “on what the law provided that he do, what his responsibilities were, how he would make critical moments in policing and rescue.”
“These teachings were burned within his brain to the point of muscle memory so he could perform his duty and responsibility to his country and his community,” Sheffield said.
Sheffield also tried to argue that the defendants were acting on sound information about robberies in their neighborhood that were posted to Facebook.
“It was unsettling to imagine people lurking and sneaking away your property at night…. that’s frightening,” Sheffield said.
Dunikoski, during her closing arguments, underlined to jurors that at the time Arbery was killed, not one of the defendants was a member of law enforcement.
Defense attorney Sheffield said Travis McMichael was “thinking about Ahmaud Arbery” and what must have been in Arbery’s mind when he “caught Ahmaud going into the house” in Satilla Shores.
To constitute the offense of burglary, it is not necessary that something gets broken or even that a house window or door is broken into, Sheffield said.
“Nothing has to be broken, you just have to break the plane of the structure to constitute a burglary. And you don’t have to show that an actual theft was committed. You just have to enter with intent to steal something. Where do we derive someone’s intent to steal something from a house?” Sheffield said.
Sheffield argued that the Arbery’s intent was clear when he tried to escape pursuit by McMichaels and Bryan.
Further, Arbery did not have any reason to be there, defense argued.
“What was Ahmaud Arbery doing in Satilla Shores from October 2019 to February 2020. There was no evidence that Ahmaud Arbery ever jogged or exercised in Satilla Shores,” Sheffield said.
Arbery was an avid jogger, according to prosecutors. Notably, Larry English, owner of the home under construction in Satilla Shores at the center of the case, has said that he concluded Arbery had been stopping in his house for a drink of water from a faucet on the property.
The faucet was not in the view of surveillance cameras.
All that is needed to warrant action by the McMichaels was “reasonable suspicion” in believing that Arbery committed burglary.
“The facts needed to establish probable cause for arrest are less than those needed to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” Sheffield said.
He continued: “This is where duty and responsibility to following the law becomes intertwined with tragedy. You do have the right to make a citizen’s arrest… you do have a right to hold a person and stop and detain a person as you hold them for the police. There is risk in that and there is tragic consequences in that.”
“If he had only stayed home, sat on the couch and fallen asleep with his kid that day,” Sheffield said. “There’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t think that. But the law allowed a citizen to make a citizen’s arrest.”
“Is it so offensive to stop someone and say, hey I just want to talk to you? Is that so offensive?” defense attorney Sheffield asked jurors Monday.
When Travis initially came face to face with Arbery in February, Arbery looked “very upset and angry, clenching his teeth without saying a word,” Sheffield said before later reminding jurors that an aggravated assault is a felony that can be committed by even something as basic as the use of fists or the threat of using those fits to commit bodily injury.
Ahmaud Abery ran toward Travis McMichael, Sheffield continued, and McMichael was afraid Arbery was armed.
“He did it because he was afraid,” Sheffield said.
Later Sheffield argued Arbery put his hands on McMichael’s shotgun.
By this point, Travis was “in a state of disrepair,” confused and unsure about Arbery’s intent.
After stopping Arbery, when the men scuffled in the grass after and a third shot was fired during the fray, Sheffield said it was at this point that it became clear “Arbery had assaulted McMichael.”
“This is where the law is intertwined with heartache and tragedy. You are allowed to defend yourself. You are allowed to use force that is likely to cause death or serious bodily injury if you believe it is necessary. In that moment, Travis believed it was necessary,” Sheffield said. “
Self defense laws, he continued, are specifically made for people and situations like the one McMichael found himself in last year.
“This is a law that is for a person in Travis’ situation… If this was really a case about murdering a Black jogger, Travis would not have reacted the way that he acted,” Sheffield said.
Defense attorney Jason Sheffield told jurors during closing arguments that it would “take courage” to let only the bare facts of the Arbery case influence their decision and not whatever else may have crept in.
Sheffield reiterated how Travis McMichael’s time in the Coast Guard.
“The evidence that has been demonstrated to you, I think, is overwhelming but it doesn’t come without hardship on you, consequence for these families and I think the evidence is clear in this case. Travis had spent nine years in the Coast Guard, search and rescue, policing the waters, sometimes 200 feet offshore going into situations that were very difficult working with law enforcement, reaching out and extending his hand as firefighter/law enforcement officer combination. For the first time in his life, Travis is now in those waters. He is now the one who needs help. Our goal here has been to do everything we can to dive into those waters, tos earch for the truth, to pull it from the icy depths and raise it to the surface and we have done that. We have done that with Travis McMichael, we have carried him to the surface for you and now the choice is yours,” Sheffield said. “Will you reach out your hand and extend it to Travis McMichael and pull him out of those waters? I think if you’ve heard anything that I’ve said, there’s only one decision. He is not guilty on all charges.
The court has adjourned until 1:30 PM ET for lunch.
The court returned from its recess with more closing arguments, this time delivered by Greg McMichael’s attorney Laura Hogue .
Attorney Laura Hogue said a “good neighborhood” always polices itself, saying how neighbors often ask each other to do simple things that police cannot do every day in every community, like asking a person to slow down when driving through a residential neighborhood.
Hogue argued that jurors need only ask two questions to reach a verdict.
”Did Greg McMichael have reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion to believe that Ahmaud Arbery had committed a robbery… and did he have reasonable or probable grounds to believe that Ahmaud Arbery was escaping or attempting to escape [the scene of a crime]?” Hogue said.
Hogue told jurors that they must also decide whether Greg McMichael advised or encouraged his son, Travis McMichael, to take the life of Ahmaud Arbery “for no other reason than the fact he wanted to see Arbery die.”
”That’s the level of depravity, heartlessness, sickness, that you would need to find beyond a reasonable doubt to find Greg McMichael guilty of malice murder,” Hogue said, referencing the first charge.
Defense attorney Laura Hogue said Ahmaud Arbery was “creeping into a home that was not his own” and fled from the McMichaels and Bryan Jr. to avoid facing the consequences.
Arbery made “terrible, unexpected illogical choices,” Hogue argued.
“Sadly no verdict can change the grief of that future not realized. The hope that he could have turned himself around. Because all we can guess about the young man is that his teenage years were full of his promise but his early 20s just led him in the wrong direction,” Hogue said.
She also said that the facts presented by prosecutors “bear no resemblance” to the story they maintain today, one involving “a 25-year old who met a brutal death after being chased and killed by residents of a neighborhood who wanted nothing more than to murder him for having the audacity to jog in their neighborhood.”
“Not a single piece of evidence that has been presented to you in this entire trial supports such a hateful and gruesome set of circumstances,” Hogue said.
“Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made, does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long dirty toenails. There were two sets of decision makers on February 23. It is not just the McMichaels’ decisions that led to this tragedy,” Hogue said.
Ahmaud Arbery was not an “innocent victim plundering” through the vacant home, Hogue said Monday.
“No one is saying Ahmaud Arbery deserved to die because of trespassing, Hogue added.
Arbery died because of an “inexplicable, illogical reason” instead of “staying where he was” or for whatever “overwhelming reason he had to avoid being captured and arrested by police.”
“He chose to fight,” Hogue said of Arbery.
Travis McMichael was left with no other alternative than “but to placed in the position of killing another human being,” she urged.
The reference by defense attorney Hogue regarding Arbery’s toenails was an apparent suggestion that not only was Arbery not a “looky-lou” as prosecutors maintain, but that he was not a jogger either given his unkempt toenails at the time of his death and the lack of socks.
“Every single count in this indictment is life changing for Greg McMichael,” Hogue told jurors just before she ended closing arguments for the defense team.
“The grandparents on golf carts in Satilla Shores, the kids on bikes, the couples walking their dogs after dinner in our small town neighborhoods deserve no less. Greg McMichael is not a murderer. He is not guilty,” Hogue said.
After jurors were allowed to leave on a 15 minute break, defense attorney Kevin Gough requested for a mistrial, citing protesters outside of the courthouse.
Gough told the court there were protesters driving around the courthouse with coffin displaying the name of the defendants on it. Gough also referred to the protesters “the Black Panther group or some other group.”
“I don’t know whether they intended to scare the defendants, but co-counsel came with a small child who was scared to death,” Gough said.
Judge Walmsley denied the request for a mistrial, saying that protesters have the right to be outside of the courthouse.
Defense also asked to strike a juror, suggesting that the juror was sleeping. Prosecutors said they did not see the juror with their eyes closed. Given the back-and-forth, Judge Walmsley would not strike the juror but instead said he would monitor closely.
The court is now on a brief recess for about 10 minutes.
Defense attorney Kevin Gough will deliver closing remarks next before prosecutors return with a rebuttal and the case is turned over to the jury for deliberations.
After recess ended and trial resume, defense attorney Kevin Gough asked when defendant William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. would have known that the McMichaels brought guns.
Bryan did not know and could not know that they brought guns, Gough said, let alone, knew how the night would unfold.
“Roddie Bryan didn’t shoot anyone. He was armed only with his cell phone. Isn’t it time, ladies and gentlemen, that we send Roddie Bryan home?” Gough said.
