In Our DNA : Jacob Blake's Father Uncle on the Family's Long History of Racial Justice Activism

Monday, 22 November 2021

Jacob Blake Sr., whose son was shot by Kenosha police in 2020 and left partially paralyzed, says the family is part of a larger movement fighting for victims of police violence and racial injustice. “We were always pro-Black activists and then after this happened to my son, we’ve become activists for everyone who’s been affected,” he says. The Blake family has a long history of activism going back to the civil rights movement and beyond. Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s uncle, says it’s in the family’s DNA. “We cannot sit down, we must make change.”

