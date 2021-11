Category: World Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 10:41 Hits: 6

A YouTube video of Xinjiang detention facilities has rekindled concern over China's crackdown on ethnic minorities. Researchers say the videos offer new evidence, but many fear for the vlogger's safety.

