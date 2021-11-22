The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Some justice for Lamb; Republicans stewing over Youngkin

Category: World Hits: 5

In the news today: Criminal justice, or the lack thereof. Meanwhile, Glenn Youngkin is already in hot water with Trump Republicans for not moving swiftly to attack mask mandates, and the gas price panic that Republicans desperately tried to stoke appears already to be waning.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Cameron Lamb's family gets imperfect, but historic justice when white cop convicted

Rittenhouse makes mockery of justice system. Then, Proud Boys make mockery of NYPD

Glenn Youngkin is already being rebuked by right-wingers for insufficient loyalty to MAGA madness

Psst, gas prices are falling, partly thanks to President Biden. Someone alert the GOP

Watch Denver journalist condemn Lauren Boebert for saying ‘cruel, false, and bigoted’ things

Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: You never forget your first time

Reflections on authoritarianism and winning the information wars

Also trending from the community:

One of my state senators thinks I should be arrested

Finding grace in the days of Covid

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2065600

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version