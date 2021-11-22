News Roundup: Some justice for Lamb; Republicans stewing over Youngkin

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 04:30 Hits: 5

In the news today: Criminal justice, or the lack thereof. Meanwhile, Glenn Youngkin is already in hot water with Trump Republicans for not moving swiftly to attack mask mandates, and the gas price panic that Republicans desperately tried to stoke appears already to be waning.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Cameron Lamb's family gets imperfect, but historic justice when white cop convicted

• Rittenhouse makes mockery of justice system. Then, Proud Boys make mockery of NYPD

• Glenn Youngkin is already being rebuked by right-wingers for insufficient loyalty to MAGA madness

• Psst, gas prices are falling, partly thanks to President Biden. Someone alert the GOP

• Watch Denver journalist condemn Lauren Boebert for saying ‘cruel, false, and bigoted’ things

Community Spotlight:

• Community Spotlight: You never forget your first time

• Reflections on authoritarianism and winning the information wars

Also trending from the community:

• One of my state senators thinks I should be arrested

• Finding grace in the days of Covid

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2065600