Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 19:01 Hits: 6

Medics say 16 year old shot in the head by security forces in Omdurman as protesters reject deal with military.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/21/sudan-teen-shot-dead-in-anti-coup-protest-as-army-reinstate-pm