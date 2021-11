Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 07:38 Hits: 6

Bulgarians head to the polls on November 21 to elect a president, with incumbent Rumen Radev seen as the front-runner for his stand against corruption. Radev fell just short of a majority in last weekend’s first-round vote, getting 49 percent compared to 23 percent for Anastas Gerdzhikov, the rector of the University of Sofia.

