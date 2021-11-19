The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US Sees Record High of Overdose Deaths Amid Pandemic: NYT

For the first time, the number of overdose deaths in the United States has surpassed 100,000 a year after increasing almost 30 percent from the 78,000 deaths in the prior year, it added.

Overdose deaths have more than doubled since 2015, said the report, adding that it resulted from lost access to treatment, rising mental health problems and the broader availability of dangerously potent street drugs.
   
The fatalities have lasting repercussions, since most of them occurred among people aged 25 to 55, in the prime of life, Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, was quoted as saying. 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Sees-Record-High-of-Overdose-Deaths-Amid-Pandemic-NYT-20211118-0020.html

