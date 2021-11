Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 08:43 Hits: 12

There are currently far fewer cases of COVID-19 in Africa than in Europe but experts fear that the tide could turn if inoculation programs are not sped up. They say richer countries should not stockpile vaccine doses.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/failure-to-send-more-jabs-to-africa-is-a-huge-mistake/a-59891639?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf