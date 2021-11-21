Watch Denver journalist condemn Lauren Boebert for saying ‘cruel, false, and bigoted’ things

Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 03:00 Hits: 10

On Wednesday, Republican pooperstar Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, one of the more wretched politicians allowed onto the House floor, spewed out an Islamophobic, invective-filled rant. Specifically, she attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, saying she was part of the "Jihad squad" and also saying she had two husbands, one of whom is her brother. Boebert also accused Rep. Omar of funding Islamic terrorism. She literally said all of teose things.

Boebert is a profoundly wretched soul, adrift in a sociopathy so acute and unique to her that it will likely never be studied—as very few people would be served by knowing anything more than that she’s what scientists call “an asshole.”

Kyle Clark is a news broadcaster and journalist in Colorado, working for 9 News. On Wednesday night’s show, after giving a short report on Boebert’s deplorable antics on the House floor, Clark gave what is probably the most succinct explanation of what has become most problematic about our political coverage in the past few years. It isn’t about “civility,” it’s about accountability. You can curse and say what you like, and call out the BS political wrangling of your opponents to make your point, but if your point is simply to misinform and lie and incite anger, confusion, and violence, then you should be held accountable for that.

It is worth the watch.

Here’s exactly what Clark said.

It's time that we acknowledge something that may be obvious by now. We hold Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert to a different standard than every other elected official in Colorado. We hold Congresswoman Boebert to a far lower standard. If we held her to the same standard as every other elected Republican and Democrat in Colorado, we would be here near nightly, chronicling the cruel, false, and bigoted things that Boebert says for attention and fundraising. This is not about politics, assuming politics is still about things like taxes, national security, health care, jobs, and public lands. This is about us as journalists, recognizing that we'll hold a politician accountable if they say something vile once. But we won't do it if they do it every day. Our double standard is unfair to all the elected officials in Colorado, Republicans and Democrats, who display human decency.

Watch Clark sound off below.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2065324