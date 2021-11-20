News Roundup: Rittenhouse and white supremacists get a win in court; BBB passes through the House

Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 03:30 Hits: 4

It is Friday. Kyle Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges today after shooting dead two Kenosha, Wisconsin, protesters and injuring a third. While the decision was not surprising, as weeks of bizarre behavior by the judge made it clear how the scales of justice were being weighed, it is no less disheartening. But there are battles still being won and the long march toward justice for all continues.

Here is some of what you may have missed:

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all five counts in Kenosha shootings that killed 2, injured 1

Disgraced Ferguson ex-cop 'Maserati Mike' wields sex toy outside courthouse at Rittenhouse trial

Nazis lose the plot, and will likely lose their case, in 'Unite the Right' trial closing arguments

FDA clears up confusion over boosters by making Moderna and Pfizer available to all adults

Biden back in charge after brief transfer of presidential powers​​​​​​​

Biden, Pelosi, and progressives get it done, pass Build Back Better​​​​​​​

Biden boots Bloom from Postal Service board, DeJoy’s days as Postmaster are numbered​​​​​​​

And from the Community:

Kos Diabetes Group: Low-Carb Pecan Pie (yes, really!)

Museum of Flight: Some early aircraft (photo diary)​​​​​​​

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2065247