Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 11:53 Hits: 6

African countries have been following the global script as they try to achieve industrialization and economic growth, but it has not been effective. It's time they found their own way, says Harrison Mwilima.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-africa-must-lead-on-sustainable-industrialization/a-59876095?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf