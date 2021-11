Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 14:06 Hits: 3

Belarus authorities on Thursday cleared the main camps where migrants had huddled at the border with Poland, in a change of tack that could help calm a crisis that has spiralled in recent weeks into a major East-West confrontation.

