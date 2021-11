Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 14:58 Hits: 3

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Friday that he would not "abandon" fishermen demanding post-Brexit licences for waters off the Channel island of Jersey, escalating a battle of words that could spiral into a trade war.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211119-france-refuses-to-retreat-in-post-brexit-fishing-license-spat-with-uk