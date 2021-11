Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 07:13 Hits: 5

MELAKA: The voting process for the Melaka state election is running smoothly with voters strictly complying with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the new normal to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/20/melaka-polls-voting-process-runs-smoothly-high-sop-compliance-at-voting-centres