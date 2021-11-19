Anti-vaxx Chronicles: COVID is just like eating raw cookie dough, except that maybe it isn't

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 22:30 Hits: 8

Facebook is a menace. COVID-19 is a menace. Conservatism is a cesspool. Together, those three ingredients have created a toxic stew of malevolent death and devastation. We can talk about all those things in the abstract, look at the numbers and statistics, and catch the occasional whiff of seditionist right-wing rhetoric. But I hadn’t really fully understood just how horrifying that combination of right-wing extremism, Facebook, and a killer virus was until I became a regular at the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. This series will document some of those stories, so we are aware of what the other side is doing to our country.

Red posts “BULLSHIT!” because he knows better than all the doctors.

Every once in a while a hero friend chimes in with a reality check.

Raw cookie dough probably won’t kill you, and it certainly won’t kill anyone else around you while overwhelming the medical system. I haven’t googled, but I’m just going to assume there’s no “long-haul cookie dough,” and I bet the number of people financially devastated by cookie dough is exceedingly small.

Of course Fauci and other scientists, doctors, and health authorities explained why.

1. Delta.

2. Loosening lockdown restrictions.

3. People acting like the pandemic was over when it wasn’t. “Government can’t tell me to not get together for Labor Day!”

4. Delta.

5. A shift in impacted communities from areas with high vaccine adoption to areas (almost exclusively Trumpian conservative) with poor adoption.

6. An overwhelmed medical system that turned away or provided inadequate care to newly infected patients, like the guy in yesterday’s Chronicles.

Memes from the movie 300 crack me up.

That dude dies, and so do his fellow warriors. Only thing is, they at least died for a reason: to give Greece the time to mobilize against invading Persia. These anti-vaxxers are dying for what, to own the libs?

If they’re looking for glory, this is a … futile way to go about it.

Oh, are your allergies spreading to other people and killing them?

Because if so, hate to say it, your “allergies” are COVID. And if not, then you’re just an asshole.

Five days later …

Hmmm, a lot of stuff is being forced into his body. So it’s okay to be jammed with tubes to breathe, eat, and urinate because it’s plastic, and not chemicals?

The screenshot is hard to read, so here’s what he says: “Don’t want to alarm anyone. But I’m back in ER with trouble breathing. Due to covid. No condition to talk right now. Just keep me in your thoughts and prayers.” No further mention of cookie dough, however.

He tested positive with COVID on Sept. 25. He was shit-posting about the vaccine on Sept. 26 and 27. He put himself at risk despite having a wife and three young children at home, and already they’re facing financial catastrophe.

Is cookie dough like a tornado?

A reminder that a paralytic is used to prevent patients from tearing out all the tubes. They are in horrible pain. This is a fate I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.

Imagine if he’d vaccinated?

This is his one-month anniversary in the hospital.

Six weeks of torture and pain, leaving behind a wife and three kids financially destitute. No GoFundMe campaign will fill the financial hole this family faces. Nothing will fill the gap left by dad being gone.