Uh-oh. The RNC chair just admitted 'Joe Biden won the election'

This won’t go over well with … uh … certain people. Donald Trump’s decades-long campaign to pretend he’s a winner who always wins—despite his conspicuous inability to make money running a casino, selling liquor, or sponsoring a fraudulent university—hit a bit of a snag last November when he lost the presidency to Joe Biden. Since then, Republicans have generally been forced to tiptoe around his purpling carcass, hoping he’ll eventually be swept out to sea with the rest of the flotsam. Sadly, he’s still beached, and it’s getting harder and harder to ignore the smell.

On Thursday, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel finally stated the obvious: Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, and that’s why he’s president.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Thursday she recognizes President Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, even as she claimed there were “lots of problems” with the 2020 election that Republican candidates should address. “Painfully, Joe Biden won the election and it's very painful to watch. He's the President. We know that,” McDaniel said at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor in Washington, DC. While the RNC has for months criticized Biden in press releases and rapid response materials, McDaniel's comments Thursday marked the first time the party chairwoman has clearly stated that Biden “won” the 2020 election.

Ruh-roh. The Eye of Sour-Don must be narrowing its gaze as we speak. McDaniel also said it was time for Republicans to focus on the 2022 midterms and forget about Donnie Distracto: “I think every Republican right now should be talking about 2022,” she said. “I’m not talking about anything else other than what Biden is doing to destroy our country: high gas prices, an open border, an opioid crisis. Everybody else can do their own thing, but I think we should be talking about Joe Biden.”

Yes, McDaniel certainly does want to focus on anything other than Donald Trump’s whiney nonsense. She’s so laser-focused on Biden she’s trotting out some big-time nonsense of her own:

899 lbs of fentanyl and 15,631 lbs of methamphetamine were seized at the southern border in October alone. That much fentanyl is the equivalent of 204 MILLION lethal doses. We need border security! November 18, 2021

Hey, everyone! Look how many pounds of drugs the Biden administration seized in October! This proves they’re not focusing enough on … seizing drugs! Close those borders already! You know, the ones Biden keeps successfully shutting off to drug trafficking.

And yeah, gas prices are high. But they’ve always been volatile. And guess what! Inflation is high everywhere around the world right now, not just in the U.S. That’s what happens when you take a moribund economy and bring it back to life this abruptly.

Of course, the last thing Donald Trump wants to do is focus on the future. He knows his 2016 Electoral College win—and popular vote loss—was a fluke, and he certainly doubts his ability to win legitimately in 2024. So his ego will do what it has to—pretend he’s not an enormous, snowflakey loser.

But he is—and the RNC leader’s acknowledgment of that simple fact is likely to ratchet this giant, pulsating orb of gooey rage up to DEFCON 1.

Wait for it. You know it’s coming.

