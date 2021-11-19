‘Be armed, be dangerous’: Madison Cawthorn horrifies viewers with his celebration of the Rittenhouse verdict

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 21:15 Hits: 8

A Wisconsin jury acquitted teenage vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse on homicide charges on Friday, and one of the far-right MAGA Republicans who is celebrating the verdict is Rep. Madison Cawthorn. The North Carolina congressman is even offering the 18-year-old Rittenhouse an internship, inspiring plenty of negative reactions on Twitter.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has offered Rittenhouse an internship as well.

Cawthorne, sounding delighted, declared, "Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty, my friends. You have a right to defend yourself. Be armed, be dangerous, and be moral."

Armed with an AR-15-style weapon, Rittenhouse shot three people during Black Lives Matter demonstrators, two of them fatally in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020. During his trial, the defendant maintained that he acted in self-defense — and the jury found him "not guilty."



Many observers found Cawthorn's open celebration of being "armed" and "dangerous" to be disturbing. He previously drew criticism for telling a crowd to raise their boys to "be a monster." In response to the 26-year-old Cawthorn's remarks, progressive MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan tweeted:

Hasan implied that Cawthorn, as a far-right Republican, gets a pass when he openly promotes violence:





— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) Imagine if me or Ilhan Omar put out a video telling our 'friends' to be 'armed and dangerous'— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 19, 2021

Here are some more responses to Cawthorn's 'be armed, be dangerous" remarks:



— Gillie Savage (@GillieSavage) God only knows what this verdict has unleashed ! I am still in shock that this man has walked free ! This is not justice .....— Gillie Savage (@GillieSavage) November 19, 2021







— slim (@mommabae1) Y'all see why I'm staying in my home,In my little small town. Ventured out today. Five young w guys in full weird camo entered you could see they were carrying. I'm the only Black. They as a group lasered in on me. I'm a slim 64 y old. My color made me a threat. My America????— slim (@mommabae1) November 19, 2021







— Treasure Sublime (@TreasureSublime) Our Republic is in danger and it will be brought down by those who mistakenly believe they are Patriots.— Treasure Sublime (@TreasureSublime) November 19, 2021











— Eric Slater (@ericsslater) We are truly f**ked. Lord knows how many Rittenhouse's and Cawthorn's there are running around.— Eric Slater (@ericsslater) November 19, 2021







— Jess Coleman (@jesskcoleman) The celebration of a white supremacist who mowed down people exercising their First Amendment rights continues. pic.twitter.com/XS8zQkbMUn — Jess Coleman (@jesskcoleman) November 19, 2021

