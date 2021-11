Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 13:57 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong has endorsed MCA's Datuk Lim Ban Hong as the Kelebang candidate. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/19/melaka-polls-dr-wee-endorses-mca039s-candidate-for-the-kelebang-seat