Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 07:43 Hits: 3

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Lee Chong Wei wants to be a genuine tourism ambassador to Sabah with all the knowledge of what the Land Below the Wind can offer visitors at his fingertips. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/19/chong-wei-i-will-do-my-best-as-tourism-envoy-to-promote-sabah