Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 08:29 Hits: 4

GEORGE TOWN: A man detained in connection with a RM500,000 pre-order scam involving 150 PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles is believed to have acted alone in the online business which he has been allegedly operating for two years. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/19/man-held-over-ps5-pre-order-scam-acted-alone-say-penang-cops