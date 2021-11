Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 08:29 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: A soldier has been charged in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here with outraging the modesty of an 18-year-old girl at an outlet selling vape liquid. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/19/soldier-charged-with-outraging-girl039s-modesty-at-vape-shop