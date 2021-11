Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 16:59 Hits: 0

The Rittenhouse trial, the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers, and Texas’ abortion law all come amid more Americans demonstrating a willingness to police others’ behavior.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/1118/Vigilance-or-vigilantism-Old-laws-legacy-in-modern-US?icid=rss