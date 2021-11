Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 19:09 Hits: 0

British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as floods washed away roads, trapped hundreds of motorists, and engulfed farms. The military and air force are helping with evacuations, and the federal government has promised ongoing support.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2021/1118/Evacuations-underway-as-floods-drench-British-Columbia?icid=rss