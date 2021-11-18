Texts show Kimberly Guilfoyle may have raised $3M for Jan. 6 rally

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 23:10 Hits: 5

Two days before January 6, Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly sent a text message to White House liaison Katrina Pierson bragging about how she had raised a whopping $3 million for the rally in Washington that would eventually descend into chaos and bloodshed.

ProPublica was first to report the correspondence, noting that the text messages posed the “strongest indication yet” that Trump’s inner circle of family, fundraisers, and hangers-on were “directly involved in the financing and organization of the rally” on Jan. 6.

The messages allegedly show Guilfoyle eager to bask in the spotlight alongside former President Donald Trump when he would take the stage that morning and address a mass of his supporters assembled at the Ellipse.

But when Trump’s liaison Katrina Pierson—who has already been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 Committee—responded that spots were only available for people that Trump had chosen himself, Guilfoyle was quick to boost her credentials.

Guilfoyle, ProPublica reported, said she wanted to introduce her boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr. to the crowd and reminded Pierson how she had “raised so much money for this.”

Then, referencing Julie Jenkins Fancelli, the Publix supermarket heiress, Guilfoyle pleaded: “Literally one of my donors, Julie, at $3 million.”

ProPublica notes that if Guilfoyle’s claim is true and she fundraised off Fancelli for the rally on Jan. 6, it would be the first time someone other than Caroline Wren—another top fundraiser for Trump’s campaign—is shown to have coordinated with Fancelli.

Wren, notably, was listed as VIP Adviser on a permit for the rally on Jan. 6. She has been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 Committee already and is believed to be cooperating with congressional investigators.

An investigation by The Wall Street Journal reported in February that Fancelli threw $300,000 in donations toward the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally at the Ellipse. Currently, it is estimated that the event cost $500,000.

As for Wren, like Guilfoyle, she too has said she raised $3 million for the rally.

Wren reportedly told Dustin Stockton, a Republican activist and confidante of former White House strategist Steve Bannon, that she “parked” funds for the Jan. 6 gathering with a series of nonprofits, including the Republican Attorneys General Association, the young Republican hub Turning Point, and the Tea Party Express.

Since much of the funding flowed to “dark money” organizations, or organizations that do not have to disclose their donors, however, public records are lacking.

But if accurate, that would mean that between Wren and Guilfoyle’s claims to fundraising fame, the amount actually spent for the Jan. 6 rally wildly exceeded the estimated $500,000 reported earlier this year.

In a statement from Wren’s attorney to ProPublica, Guilfoyle had no involvement in raising funds for any events on January 6th. At least, not to Wren’s knowledge.

The Jan. 6 Committee has not issued a subpoena to Guilfoyle but its probe is grinding away behind closed doors for now.

Joe Tacopina, Guilfoyle’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Daily Kos.

Guilfoyle, well known in recent years for her flamboyant speech at the Republican National Convention, was also filmed celebrating behind the scenes on Jan. 6, just before the Capitol siege.

“Have the courage to do the right thing! Fight!” she exclaimed.

