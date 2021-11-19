Rep. Ruben Gallego wants to strip 'traitor' Michael Flynn of his military pension

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 00:10 Hits: 5

A new book by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl reports that Trump allies, such as disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn, tried with all his might and weight to pressure people in the Trump administration to get on board the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election results. Specifically, Flynn, reportedly feeling the manic power of his far-reaching and undeserved pardon from Trump, called a top Pentagon official and tried to get him to help overturn the election by getting the top defense official to sign orders that would help freeze up the Democratic process by seizing ballots amongst other things.

On Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking that Flynn’s military pension be rescinded. He also asks Floyd to “work with the Secretary of Veterans Affairs where needed to rescind any other military or veteran benefits that Mr. Flynn may receive through programs designed to reward honorable service to the nation.”

Politico reports that Gallego told NatSec Daily that the reason he sent the letter and believes the American taxpayer need no longer foot Flynn’s bills is simple: “Because he’s a traitor.”

Rep Gallego is using the term “traitor” with the exact legal ramifications it denotes, not as a hot rhetorical statement. “I think he should go to jail, but what’s currently within the power of the DoD [Department of Defense] is to remove his pension.”

Weak

The evidence that Michael Flynn is a dishonorable former military veteran is overwhelming. Since being unmuzzled and freed of his federal conviction by Trump, Flynn has offered up the most brazenly fascist solutions to the landslide election victory of President Joe Biden over the Donald. About one month after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, Flynn was on television telling audiences that Trump "could order the, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities, and he could place those in states and basically rerun an election in each of those states.”

And in case you think that saying Michael Flynn was calling on the losing politician to abuse his power and declare martial law in order to overturn the results of an election is hyperbolic, here are Flynn’s words verbatim:

"I mean, it's not unprecedented. These people are out there talking about martial law like it's something that we've never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times."

That’s two times he said and called for “martial law”!

Rep. Gallego does not mince words. “He’s a traitor.”

Military.com says a retiree’s pay may be suspended if the person is “employed by a foreign government without approval,” and while being convicted of a crime “almost never jeopardizes a federal pension—the rare exception to this rule are charges relating to criminal disloyalty to the United States: espionage, treason, sabotage, etc.”

Flynn is a retired four-star general. According to USA Today, in 2014, a guy like Flynn would be receiving north of $237,000 every year in pension benefits. Flynn, like many of the conmen in the Trump-orbit, has been making money speaking at events promoting the big lie and further rationalizations for sedition. His ties to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, are numerous and intimate.

It seems like this may be one of the “rare exceptions” where a veteran has earned losing their benefits.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2065053