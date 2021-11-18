Palestinian Woman Denounces Human Rights Violations In Prisons

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 19:05 Hits: 3

On Thursday, Khaleda Jarrar, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), denounced human rights violations perpetrated by Israeli authorities and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) against Palestinian women who are held in Israeli jails.

Due to her militancy in favor of the Palestinian people, Jarrar has been detained on four occasions by the Israeli occupying forces. During her last detention, she was transferred to the Mabar Hasharon prison, where there are no minimum conditions to guarantee adequate living conditions for the inmates.

Besides placing criminals alongside Palestinian women to cause them inconvenience and fear, Israeli officials have surveillance cameras in prison yards to limit the privacy of Palestinian prisoners as much as possible.

Using the pandemic as a pretext, the Israel Prison Service canceled visits to Palestinian prisoners for more than nine months. During that period, the Israeli Shin Bet completely ignored requests made by human rights defenders demanding authorization of visitation permits.

Suha Jarrar, daughter of Palestinian activist Khaleda Jarrar, who worked tirelessly to free her mother from Israel's prisons, died last night away from her.



Khaleda, who's been in prison for 2 years, is banned from seeing her daughter for the last time. pic.twitter.com/W2DOgZ62P1 July 12, 2021

The Palestinian lawmaker denounced that the prisoners are held in cells without ventilation and lack the right to bathe regularly.

"All attempts to intimidate and silence us so that we do not speak out about crimes against our people will fail," said the Palestinian leader, who experienced her most difficult moment when prison authorities prevented her from attending her daughter’s funeral in July.

Elected to the PLC in 2006, Khalida Jarrar was sentenced to prison because her political organization, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), is considered a "terrorist group" by the Israeli occupation forces.

Germany is teaming up with Israel to reject justice for Palestine... pic.twitter.com/O2W9X6iXIi February 16, 2020

