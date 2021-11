Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 20:14 Hits: 5

Former chancellor Sebastian Kurz is facing allegations that he used state money to pay for flattering polls to boost his image. Kurz has denied any wrongdoing.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/austria-sebastian-kurz-s-immunity-lifted-for-corruption-probe/a-59869898?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf