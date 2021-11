Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 21:19 Hits: 5

Germany and France have accused Russia of flouting diplomatic protocol after Moscow published confidential correspondence over a proposed meeting on resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-decries-russia-s-publication-of-diplomatic-notes-on-ukraine/a-59870445?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf