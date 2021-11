Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 16:00 Hits: 7

With the Kremlin intent on dividing and weakening the European Union, and now probing for vulnerabilities, Western powers must come together and issue a forceful response. History has shown that there must be no accommodation or turning a blind eye to Russian military, political, and economic provocations.

