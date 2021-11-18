The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gov. Stitt commutes the execution of Julius Jones; moves to life without the possibility of parole

Emotions are running high today, as Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed at 4 PM CT unless Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him final clemency.

Robert Dunham, executive director of the nonpartisan organization Death Penalty Information Center, told Daily Kos clemency sometimes does get granted in exceptional cases, and “Jones’ case is certainly exceptional,” he says. 

In a 3-1 vote on Nov. 1, the Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Jones, 41, who’s been on death row for over 20 years. If Stitt steps in, Jones’ sentence will revert to life with the possibility of parole. 

Thursday, Nov 18, 2021 · 6:24:02 PM +00:00 · Rebekah Sager

In a stunning move, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Still has commented the death sentence of Julius Jones to life without the possibility of parole.

"This governor has nothing to pray about, he has a decision to make," Cece Jones-Davis, director for the Justice for Julius campaign, told CNN in reference to reports that the governor had been in "deep prayer" about the decision.
"Governor, you still have a chance, you still have time," she said. "You have time Gov. Stitt to get this right."
Jones, who is Black, was 19 years old when he was convicted of the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, who was white. Jones was a student-athlete at the University of Oklahoma on an academic scholarship when he was considered to be the prime suspect in the killing of the 45-year-old businessman, who was shot in his 1997 GMC Suburban less than 20 miles away from Jones’ home. Jones’ parents provided an alibi, assuring officials he was at home at the time of the murder.
Howell’s sister described the shooter as “a Black man wearing a stocking cap” with “half an inch of hair hanging out.” 
Three suspects interviewed by Edmonton Police at the time named Jones and a high school basketball teammate, Christopher Jordan, as the alleged carjacking murderers.
According to the Justice for Julius petition, signed by over 6 million people, Jones’ co-defendant admitted to being involved in the crime and is now free after testifying against Julius. He was heard bragging that he “set Julius up.” 
”Julius Jones is likely innocent. One of the jurors used the N-word, saying, ‘They should just take the n***** out and shoot him behind the jail.’ Another juror reported what the man said to the judge, but nothing was done about it,” Dunham told Daily Kos.
Despite an underwhelming lack of evidence and obvious racial bias, in 2002, Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death at just 22 years old.
An ABC documentary series titled The Last Defense spotlighted Jones’ case in 2018.

“I really don't know what to say to him because he has assured us he would make the decision swift," Jones’ mother, Madeline Davis-Jones told Don Lemmon Wednesday night. "And if this is swift, we're in trouble again." 

At a news conference, Davis-Jones described her son’s death as a lynching. 

"If you think Julius is guilty, give him a fair trial. Do it over again, do it right!" Davis-Jones said as the crowd erupted in applause. "If my child is executed tomorrow or any day, it should be without a doubt. Not even a little bit of doubt."

#News Update: Mother of Julius Jones, Madeline Davis-Jones is holding a press conference in the Capitol rotunda. She says, “My son doesn’t need to repent…it’s not his fault. Why would we wanna see someone hang, we should be through with that?” #FreeJuliusJones@TheBlackTimesOKpic.twitter.com/jdgGCTpl2T

Stitt has refused so far to meet with the Jones family.

HERE is the moment Governor Stitt's Chief of Communications Charlie Hannema told Madeline Davis-Jones that Stitt would not meet with her about her son’s impending execution. @justice4julius@Marquet02938518#deathpenalty#Oklahomahttps://t.co/OTgTMHmPzUhttps://t.co/ziyUZlLCtJ

Students across the Oklahoma City metro area walked out of class Wednesday and Thursday in support of Jones and celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Mandy Patinkin, Kerry Washington, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook joined the global outcry to stop Jones’ scheduled execution. 

"OKCPS supports our students' rights to peaceful assembly and their freedom of expression," the district said in a statement to CBS affiliate KWTV. "We have worked closely with students and student groups who wished to assembly today so we could provide them with a safe space to express themselves regarding an issue they are passionate about."

Baker Mayfield teared up talking about Julius Jones, who will be executed in Oklahoma tomorrow on a murder conviction unless Gov. Kevin Stitt steps in to stop it. Baker has been a longtime advocate of Jones’ innocence. “Hopefully God can intervene…” pic.twitter.com/WCWO70hSo1

Rapper J. Cole said Wednesday that he would call the governor and urge him to spare Jones' life.

"The evidence that this man is innocent is overwhelming. So much so that the state parole board recommended to the governor that he not be executed," the rapper tweeted. "With 1 day left of his life, the governor hasn't acted."

Read this please. Then share. oklahoma is a day away from executing a man. The evidence that this man is innocent is overwhelming. So much so that the state parole board recommended to the governor that he not be executed. with 1 day left of his life, the governor hasn’t acted https://t.co/G3SZ5uujtF

Jones has maintained his innocence. 

Activist and rapper Jabee told a crowd gathered Wednesday night that he’d spoken with Jones. 

“If these people kill me, make sure this doesn’t happen to anybody else.”

The Oklahoman reports that Pastor Larry Crudup led the group in a prayer. As those gathered braced themselves against the blistering cold outside the Oklahoma History Center, they bowed their heads. 

“Whatever may come tomorrow,” Crudup said, “we’re still going to advocate for peace—a peace that says no more will we live under these conditions.”

