Gov. Stitt commutes the execution of Julius Jones; moves to life without the possibility of parole

Emotions are running high today, as Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed at 4 PM CT unless Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him final clemency.
Robert Dunham, executive director of the nonpartisan organization Death Penalty Information Center, told Daily Kos clemency sometimes does get granted in exceptional cases, and “Jones’ case is certainly exceptional,” he says.
In a 3-1 vote on Nov. 1, the Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Jones, 41, who’s been on death row for over 20 years. If Stitt steps in, Jones’ sentence will revert to life with the possibility of parole.
In a stunning move, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Still has commented the death sentence of Julius Jones to life without the possibility of parole.
“I really don't know what to say to him because he has assured us he would make the decision swift," Jones’ mother, Madeline Davis-Jones told Don Lemmon Wednesday night. "And if this is swift, we're in trouble again."
At a news conference, Davis-Jones described her son’s death as a lynching.
"If you think Julius is guilty, give him a fair trial. Do it over again, do it right!" Davis-Jones said as the crowd erupted in applause. "If my child is executed tomorrow or any day, it should be without a doubt. Not even a little bit of doubt."
Stitt has refused so far to meet with the Jones family.
Students across the Oklahoma City metro area walked out of class Wednesday and Thursday in support of Jones and celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Mandy Patinkin, Kerry Washington, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook joined the global outcry to stop Jones’ scheduled execution.
"OKCPS supports our students' rights to peaceful assembly and their freedom of expression," the district said in a statement to CBS affiliate KWTV. "We have worked closely with students and student groups who wished to assembly today so we could provide them with a safe space to express themselves regarding an issue they are passionate about."
Rapper J. Cole said Wednesday that he would call the governor and urge him to spare Jones' life.
"The evidence that this man is innocent is overwhelming. So much so that the state parole board recommended to the governor that he not be executed," the rapper tweeted. "With 1 day left of his life, the governor hasn't acted."
Jones has maintained his innocence.
Activist and rapper Jabee told a crowd gathered Wednesday night that he’d spoken with Jones.
“If these people kill me, make sure this doesn’t happen to anybody else.”
The Oklahoman reports that Pastor Larry Crudup led the group in a prayer. As those gathered braced themselves against the blistering cold outside the Oklahoma History Center, they bowed their heads.
“Whatever may come tomorrow,” Crudup said, “we’re still going to advocate for peace—a peace that says no more will we live under these conditions.”
