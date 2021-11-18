Travis McMichael admits during cross-examination that Ahmaud Arbery had not even threatened him

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 16:20 Hits: 4

The trial of three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery began on Thursday with the cross-examination of defendant Travis McMichael, who testified a day earlier that he shot Arbery. Travis; his father, Gregory McMichael; and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan (who recorded the moments leading up to Arbery’s death) were indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, attempt to commit a felony, and false imprisonment.

Before the jury was seated, the defense attempted to ban the prosecution from asking if Travis called Arbery a “f—king n----r,” a statement only Bryan heard. The issue is Bryan is not expected to testify. Judge Timothy Walmsley said he would not render a decision at the start of trial proceedings, but would decide before the end of testimony.

Updates will be added as the trial continues. Jump below the fold for more information on the trial to date.

Gough is objecting now. Says Bryan does not plan on testifying at this point. (Take it with a grain of salt, though. He doesn't have to tell the truth.) Don't think judge will let this one in, but the Facebook stuff is public, so it does meet the reliable prong. #AhmaudArberypic.twitter.com/EcLVDIYnU3 November 18, 2021

Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, continued what has become a tradition of his in filing motions to ban high-profile Black pastors from attending the trial—a request the judge has denied time and time again. It didn’t hold up court proceedings for long on Thursday, and prosecutor Linda Dunikoski was able to continue her cross-examination of Travis.

He admitted that he “assumed” Arbery was the same man who had recently caused trouble in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, including breaking into Travis’ truck and walking through a home under construction in the community.

Facebook post vs. written statement: FB Travis says he has a "pretty good feeling abt who stole" his gun, found out where he lived & had been watching for sev days. But 1st sentence of GPD statement about shooting #AhmaudArbery he writes that his gun was stolen. pic.twitter.com/ThKCBnza7y November 18, 2021

Travis repeated statements he made during the defense’s questioning on Wednesday. He said that when he encountered Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, the day of his death, Travis only wanted to question him and stop him for police. Dunikoski pointed out that Travis grabbed his shotgun before asking his father if he had called the police.

She also asked Travis if it was correct that Arbery indicated three times—by running away—that he didn’t want to talk to Travis, and the defendant said that was true. She also asked if Arbery threatened Travis, and he testified that Arbery did not.

"And I was letting him run away" WTF? Letting him run away? Q. He hadn't threatened you? Hadn't pulled out a gun, hadn't pulled out a knife? Arms at his side & trying to run away from you? A. And I was letting him run away.#AhmaudArberypic.twitter.com/ivbIu4s9aU November 18, 2021

Thursday, Nov 18, 2021 · 4:34:08 PM +00:00 · Lauren Floyd

Dunikoski spent several minutes asking Travis why he perceived Arbery as the threat in a situation in which Arbery was running away while two trucks were following him. Travis said it’s when Arbery started running toward him that he felt threatened and worried about his father’s safety because he was still in the pickup truck. Dunikoski pointed out that Travis never mentioned to police the day of Arbery’s death that he was worried about his father, and Travis said he guessed he didn’t.

Q. You're telling this jury that a man who's just spent 5 mins running from you is now going to want to engage w you & your father, who has just screamed "Stop or I'll blow your fucking head off!" by trying to get in your truck?? A. That's what it shows. Yes, ma'am.#AhmaudArberypic.twitter.com/fAITgykbLV November 18, 2021

Dunikoski changed her focus at one point to Travis’ thoughts on vigilantism, which he had articulated in multiple Facebook posts. He said he had a recollection of writing “arm up” in one post. But when Dunikoski asked if Travis remembered telling another Facebook user that his “old man” was the same as her old man, “slap crazy, old as dirt, and not afraid of going to jail,” Travis said he didn’t remember. But when Dunikoski read more of the conversation, Travis said he did remember that conversation.

Q. So you didn't shoot him bc he grabbed the barrel of your shotgun, you shot him bc he came around that corner & you were right there & you just pulled the trigger? A. No ma'am, I shot him because I was struck.#AhmaudArberypic.twitter.com/wNvKbNeYlE November 18, 2021

Thursday, Nov 18, 2021 · 4:51:08 PM +00:00 · Lauren Floyd

When Travis concluded his testimony, the defense called Satilla Shores resident Mindy Cofer, who testified that she did not know the defendants but had lived in the community since 1976. She described it as a "rural, pleasant" neighborhood with families of all ages and a mix of socioeconomic statuses and ethnicities. She said she was a part of a Facebook page in which residents talked about problems with crime, and that she was aware of a person living under a local bridge. Cofer also admitted during testimony that she said the man living under the bridge could have been responsible for a theft in the area.

When questioned by the prosecution, Cofer said she had not been a victim of crime in the community in 30 years.

Following her brief testimony, the judge released jurors for a lunch break.

Thursday, Nov 18, 2021 · 6:34:57 PM +00:00 · Lauren Floyd

The jury returned from its break to Judge Walmsley’s direction to disregard a question the prosecution asked of Cofer before the break.

Prosecutor Larissa Ollivierre asked Cofer if she believes someone who steals deserves the death penalty. The defense responded with a request for mistrial. Walmsley denied that motion, but admonished the state for asking the question.

Larissa Ollivierre's little admonishment to the jury. "An improper question was asked of the last witness that the state knew or should have known..." #AhmaudArberypic.twitter.com/1hUSPDCAp7 November 18, 2021

Cindy Clark, a Satilla Shores resident, took the stand next to testify that she was aware of petty crime in the area, cars being broken into, guns stolen, and people walking the area at night.

Dunikoski asked Clark, a member of the area’s Facebook page, when she became aware of an incident in which two men were scared away from a neighbor’s car. Clark said it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Satilla Shores resident Brook Perez, who's married to another resident, Diego Perez, took the stand next to testify about being a victim of a theft. Brook, who became an administrator of the neighborhood Facebook page, said someone on the site reported that her car was broken into; a drill, charger, and batteries were missing. Brook reported the alleged theft on Facebook to give neighbors a heads up to look for similar occurrences.

Watch the trial live:

Thursday, Nov 18, 2021 · 6:52:29 PM +00:00 · Lauren Floyd

Brook testified that she met Larry English, the owner of the home under construction that Travis accused Arbery of breaking into, when his child wanted to play at a funhouse Brook had purchased.

She said she learned in 2019 that police were looking for a young Black male who had been at English’s house. Brook said when English saw an intruder on the property at night, he would tell her husband, "The colored boy is back."

Larry English gets involved w/ Diego. Would usually call & say "the colored boy" is back. Diego told English that he's only 90-some ft away & has night vision goggles so why not let him help? Bc who doesn't need night vision goggles in their "dream neighborhood." #AhmaudArberypic.twitter.com/MTYJw2LHoQ November 18, 2021

Thursday, Nov 18, 2021 · 7:02:27 PM +00:00 · Lauren Floyd

Day after Travis lies about seeing Ahmaud "run" into the front of the house (Ahmaud *walked* through back) Brook posts that it's this "same guy" & "over & over" & he's really fast & knows neighborhood really well, bc how else does he keep getting away?#AhmaudArberypic.twitter.com/SiBll7E4sl November 18, 2021

Brook testified that, on the day Arbery was killed, she saw police hauling it into the community and saw Travis bloodied, not looking like himself. Brook said she took the kids home at that point, and Diego stayed to figure out what had happened. She was also questioned about an encounter Travis testified about at English’s home on February 11.

Dunikoski: The problem is instead of calling the police Larry English calls Diego. Brook: I know that now. Says that after the mess on 2/11 Diego had basically had it, though. #AhmaudArberypic.twitter.com/XvnXUYH9mn November 18, 2021

After Brook’s testimony, Jack Brinson, another Satilla Shores resident, was called to the stand. He testified that he had CDs and loose change stolen from his car but nothing major. Brinson did say he's heard of a theft at English's home and his family got a camera system following that.

Annabelle Beasley, another resident who was called to testify, said she has been a resident of the community since 1994. She testified that her daughter and grandchildren live next door and that younger families have moved in the area over time. Beasley said she knows the Perez family and that she had cameras installed "after all the happenings in the neighborhood." She said "it was unnerving" and that her car had been broken into while she was out of town but she didn't report it to the police because her doors were unlocked. She said at a point she stopped allowing her grandchildren to play outside at night because of things happening in the neighborhood. "We didn't want them to be a victim of anything," she said. Beasley told prosecutors violent crimes were few and far between, or nonexistent in the neighborhood.

Sube Lawrence, Beasley's daughter and a mother to three boys, testified that she's very close to the Perez family. "They look out for us," she said. Lawrence testified that her security camera detected motion once, and she spotted two men and asked Brook to send Diego over to check it out. He did, Lawrence said, adding that she never talked to the police about the incident. But after reports of car break-ins and suspicious people, her boys decided to stop playing outside at night. Lawrence said she was an administrator of the neighborhood Facebook page at one point and found postings about crime helpful. The prosecution asked her about access she had as a Facebook administrator to tips about crime, and she said she has access but turned off notifications because they could get overwhelming.

