Travis McMichael admits during cross-examination that Ahmaud Arbery had not even threatened him

The trial of three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery began on Thursday with the cross-examination of defendant Travis McMichael, who testified a day earlier that he shot Arbery. Travis; his father, Gregory McMichael; and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan (who recorded the moments leading up to Arbery’s death) were indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, attempt to commit a felony, and false imprisonment.
Before the jury was seated, the defense attempted to ban the prosecution from asking if Travis called Arbery a “f—king n----r,” a statement only Bryan heard. The issue is Bryan is not expected to testify. Judge Timothy Walmsley said he would not render a decision at the start of trial proceedings, but would decide before the end of testimony.
Updates will be added as the trial continues. Jump below the fold for more information on the trial to date.
Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, continued what has become a tradition of his in filing motions to ban high-profile Black pastors from attending the trial—a request the judge has denied time and time again. It didn’t hold up court proceedings for long on Thursday, and prosecutor Linda Dunikoski was able to continue her cross-examination of Travis.
He admitted that he “assumed” Arbery was the same man who had recently caused trouble in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, including breaking into Travis’ truck and walking through a home under construction in the community.
Travis repeated statements he made during the defense’s questioning on Wednesday. He said that when he encountered Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, the day of his death, Travis only wanted to question him and stop him for police. Dunikoski pointed out that Travis grabbed his shotgun before asking his father if he had called the police.
She also asked Travis if it was correct that Arbery indicated three times—by running away—that he didn’t want to talk to Travis, and the defendant said that was true. She also asked if Arbery threatened Travis, and he testified that Arbery did not.
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021 · 4:34:08 PM +00:00 · Lauren Floyd
Dunikoski spent several minutes asking Travis why he perceived Arbery as the threat in a situation in which Arbery was running away while two trucks were following him. Travis said it’s when Arbery started running toward him that he felt threatened and worried about his father’s safety because he was still in the pickup truck. Dunikoski pointed out that Travis never mentioned to police the day of Arbery’s death that he was worried about his father, and Travis said he guessed he didn’t.
Dunikoski changed her focus at one point to Travis’ thoughts on vigilantism, which he had articulated in multiple Facebook posts. He said he had a recollection of writing “arm up” in one post. But when Dunikoski asked if Travis remembered telling another Facebook user that his “old man” was the same as her old man, “slap crazy, old as dirt, and not afraid of going to jail,” Travis said he didn’t remember. But when Dunikoski read more of the conversation, Travis said he did remember that conversation.
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021 · 4:51:08 PM +00:00 · Lauren Floyd
When Travis concluded his testimony, the defense called Satilla Shores resident Mindy Cofer, who testified that she did not know the defendants but had lived in the community since 1976. She described it as a "rural, pleasant" neighborhood with families of all ages and a mix of socioeconomic statuses and ethnicities. She said she was a part of a Facebook page in which residents talked about problems with crime, and that she was aware of a person living under a local bridge. Cofer also admitted during testimony that she said the man living under the bridge could have been responsible for a theft in the area.
When questioned by the prosecution, Cofer said she had not been a victim of crime in the community in 30 years.
Following her brief testimony, the judge released jurors for a lunch break.
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021 · 6:34:57 PM +00:00 · Lauren Floyd
The jury returned from its break to Judge Walmsley’s direction to disregard a question the prosecution asked of Cofer before the break.
Prosecutor Larissa Ollivierre asked Cofer if she believes someone who steals deserves the death penalty. The defense responded with a request for mistrial. Walmsley denied that motion, but admonished the state for asking the question.
Cindy Clark, a Satilla Shores resident, took the stand next to testify that she was aware of petty crime in the area, cars being broken into, guns stolen, and people walking the area at night.
Dunikoski asked Clark, a member of the area’s Facebook page, when she became aware of an incident in which two men were scared away from a neighbor’s car. Clark said it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Satilla Shores resident Brook Perez, who's married to another resident, Diego Perez, took the stand next to testify about being a victim of a theft. Brook, who became an administrator of the neighborhood Facebook page, said someone on the site reported that her car was broken into; a drill, charger, and batteries were missing. Brook reported the alleged theft on Facebook to give neighbors a heads up to look for similar occurrences.
Watch the trial live:
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021 · 6:52:29 PM +00:00 · Lauren Floyd
Brook testified that she met Larry English, the owner of the home under construction that Travis accused Arbery of breaking into, when his child wanted to play at a funhouse Brook had purchased.
She said she learned in 2019 that police were looking for a young Black male who had been at English’s house. Brook said when English saw an intruder on the property at night, he would tell her husband, "The colored boy is back."
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021 · 7:02:27 PM +00:00 · Lauren Floyd
Brook testified that, on the day Arbery was killed, she saw police hauling it into the community and saw Travis bloodied, not looking like himself. Brook said she took the kids home at that point, and Diego stayed to figure out what had happened. She was also questioned about an encounter Travis testified about at English’s home on February 11.
After Brook’s testimony, Jack Brinson, another Satilla Shores resident, was called to the stand. He testified that he had CDs and loose change stolen from his car but nothing major. Brinson did say he's heard of a theft at English's home and his family got a camera system following that.
Annabelle Beasley, another resident who was called to testify, said she has been a resident of the community since 1994. She testified that her daughter and grandchildren live next door and that younger families have moved in the area over time. Beasley said she knows the Perez family and that she had cameras installed "after all the happenings in the neighborhood." She said "it was unnerving" and that her car had been broken into while she was out of town but she didn't report it to the police because her doors were unlocked. She said at a point she stopped allowing her grandchildren to play outside at night because of things happening in the neighborhood. "We didn't want them to be a victim of anything," she said. Beasley told prosecutors violent crimes were few and far between, or nonexistent in the neighborhood.
