Judge in Rittenhouse trial bans 'MSNBC News' from courtroom

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 18:10 Hits: 7

In a case filled with reactive, caustic moments, Thursday’s decision by Judge Bruce Schroeder to ban “MSNBC News” from the courthouse during the rest of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial came as an almost predictable move given his clear sympathies for more right-leaning talking points. Jury deliberations entered their third day with jurors being whisked to the Kenosha County courthouse by a bus that has its windows essentially blacked out. This measure is meant to prevent jurors from seeing any outside signs or demonstrations related to the case.

According to Schroeder, someone with either NBC News or MSNBC was instructed to follow that bus for the network. Yesterday, that reporter was given a ticket for running a red light while doing so. The reporter appears to have been working on behalf of NBC News under the guidance of booking producer Irene Byon and not MSNBC. Nonetheless, Schroeder was scandalized by their actions and took the somewhat puzzling move of banning “MSNBC News” from the courthouse.

“I have instructed that no one from MSNBC News will be permitted into this building for the duration of this trial,” Schroeder said. “This is a very serious matter and I don't know what the ultimate truth of it is.”

“No one from MSNBC News will be permitted in this building.” — Judge Schroeder bans MSNBC journalists from the courthouse after reports that they followed the Rittenhouse jury bus, although he admits "I don't know what the ultimate truth of it is." pic.twitter.com/lCtKHPPDTN November 18, 2021

According to Schroeder, the case of a journalist following a bus filled with jurors on their way to decide a high-profile case is still under investigation. He made it seem as if he’d speak no further on the matter to media. So why name a journalist who, by the looks of it, may not even be employed by NBC Universal? And why drag a booking producer’s name through the mud who has nothing to do with the network Schroeder actually singled out? MSNBC and NBC News are two different entities, yet it appears as if Schroeder can’t tell the difference.

I’ve reached out to NBC News for clarification and will update if and when they get back to me.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2065028