Thursday, 18 November 2021

NATO's deputy secretary-general has urged Russian officials to establish a "solid, transparent, and honest dialogue" with the alliance amid persistent high tensions between Moscow and the West over issues including its seizure of Crimea and the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

